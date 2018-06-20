Sarath Fonseka threatens to resign over Sinharaja elephants issue

Wildlife Minister Sarath Fonseka says that he will resign from his ministerial portfolio if no assistance is received from the government to provide a solution with regard to the elephants in the Sinharaja reserve within the next 3 months.

He made these comments during a discussion held at the Rambuka Rajawatta Temple on Tuesday (19) regarding wild elephants.

The government had planned to translocate the two rare elephants remaining at the Sinharaja forest reserve to the Horowpathana reserve while this operation had commenced on June 14.

However, on Sunday the operation was halted on the instructions of the President.

The Wildlife Minister and Deputy Minister Palitha Thewarapperuma visited the Rambuka Rajawatta Temple on Tuesday and held discussions with villagers who are facing the threat of wild elephants.

Speaking during the meeting, the minister said that certain environmentalists have only seen elephants in Peraheras and those near Colombo.

He stated that although he was promised the necessary facilities to keep the two elephants he will not continue in his ministerial post if it is not given.