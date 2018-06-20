Bus strike on Southern expressway and Matara- Colombo route

June 20, 2018   02:06 pm

All private bus operators on the Southern Expressway and the Matara- Colombo route are engaged in a strike from this (20) morning, stated Ada Derana reporter.

They said the strike was launched in protest over an incident of a private bus driver being assaulted in Ambalangoda yesterday (19), and the arbitrary actions of the Chairman of National Transport Commission.

The bus operators on strike further said that the suspect responsible for the assault has still not been arrested by the police and therefore demanded his arrest while also calling for an immediate halt to the actions of the NTC chairman, who they claim is not following tender procedures. 

The bus operators warned that they will resort to an indefinite strike if their demands are not met by tomorrow (21).

Ada Derana reporter stated that a large number of passengers have been left stranded due to the strike.

