Seven suspects arrested over Kiriwehera shooting remanded

-

All seven suspects arrested in connection with the shooting incident at the Kataragama Kiriwehera, have been further remanded until July 4 by the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court.

The shooting had occurred at around 10.50 pm 12th June, within the temple premises.

The chief incumbent of the Kiriwehera Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Kobawaka Damminda Thero and another monk were injured and hospitalized following the incident.

Asela Lakshman Bandara, the main suspect in the shooting, who had previously worked at the Mahasen Devalaya at the temple as a Kapurala, and two other suspects - twin brothers - were arrested in Pepiliyana on Saturday (16) for the attempted murder of the Kataragama Kiriwehera chief incumbent.

Two more suspects were arrested the following day (17) in Kataragama, while they are believed to be the actual gunmen who carried out the shooting.

Another two suspects including a woman was arrested yesterday (19) for aiding and abetting the crime.

The woman, who is alleged to have acted as a lookout and relayed information, was arrested in Kataragama while the other suspect - a male- was arrested in Dickwella.

They have been arrested on charges of aiding and abetting and criminal conspiracy.