Will commence a fast unto death if Gnanasara thero doesnt receive bail BBS

June 21, 2018   09:38 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organization says that they will commence a ‘fast unto death’ if the imprisoned Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero does not receive bail within tomorrow (22).

National Organizer of the organization Witharandeniye Nanda Thero stated that the appeal for bail for Ganansara thero will be taken up tomorrow.

A group of Buddhist monks of BBS commenced a fast yesterday (20), near the Bo tree in Fort.

Witharandeniye Nanda Thero made these statements joining with the fast.

