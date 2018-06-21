Traffic restricted on Modara-Madampitiya road for 3 days

Vehicular movement from Mahawatta junction to Bogaha junction on the Madampitiya road in Modara, will be restricted from 9pm tomorrow (22) until 5am on the 25th June.

The police say that this decision was taken due to excavations being carried out for laying new pipe lines.

Police has introduced several alternative routes or the motorists to use during these 3 days.

Motorists can get to Pannananda Mawatha, Dawalasingharama Road via Ganemulla Road from Madampitya Junction and those who are arriving from Pannananda Mawatha can avoid Dawalasingharama Road by passing the Bogaha Junction and then reach Bloemendhal Road.

Also, heavy vehicles traveling from can surpass Madampitya road from Thotalanga Junction and move towards Ingurukade Junction, while vehicles coming from Bloemendhal road can pass Bogaha Junction and enter the new road via Pannananda Mawatha.

During this time period, 178 bus routes will be redirected through Bloemendhal road and the Arthur Silva Mawatha to get to Prince of Wales Avenue, according to the Police.