ETU and surgical theatres of Nawalpitiya hospital temporarily closed due power failure

Patients of the Intensive Care Unit and many other patients of Nawalapitiya General Hospital have been transferred to different hospital last night (20), due to a power failure.

Hospital Director, Dr. Senarath Bandara states that the hospital receives three phase electricity via a electric generator, as it will be automatically set off during a sudden power failure.

However, due to an error in the generator, a high voltage current had passed through, damaging many hospital’s essential electrical items, stated the Director.

Due to the sudden power failure, patients in the Emergency Treatment Unit (ETU) of the hospital and patients who were receiving surgeries have been immediately transferred to Gampola Base Hospital, Peradeniya Teaching Hospital and Kandy Teaching Hospital.

Director further stated that they will not receive any emergency patients who are transferred to their hospital.

The ETU and the surgical theaters of the hospitals have been temporarily closed due to the situation; however, the Outpatient Department (OPD) and other units are functioning as usual, said Bandara.

He further said that the relevant private company, which the generator was bought from, was notified regarding the reparation of the fault in the machine.