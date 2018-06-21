Villagers capture and kill leopard in Kilinochchi

A group of villagers have captured and killed a leopard after it had reportedly attacked and injured around 10 people at Ambalkulam, Kilinochchi.

Villagers had informed Wildlife Officers after the leopard had entered the village and attacked several people , however an operation launched by the officers and villagers to capture the animal had ended in failure, Ada Derana reporter said.

The leopard had attacked a cattle herder in the forest area behind the Ambalkulam Vivekananda School this morning (21), prompting villagers to once again inform the Wildlife Officers of the incident.

The wildlife officers had arrived to capture the leopard at around 11.00am, angering villagers who had yelled at them for the delay. Villagers say that the wildlife officers had then turned around and left.

After they had left, the villagers had formed a group and left to capture the leopard.

The leopard had jumped out of a bush and attempted to attack one person during the hunt, prompting the mob to attack and kill the animal with clubs and other weapons, villagers said.

They said that the reason the leopard had entered the village is unknown, but that it had attacked humans while moving around the village.

Kilinochchi Police said that the individuals who were wounded by the leopard attacks have been admitted to the Kilinochchi Hospital.