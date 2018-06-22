14 individuals linked to LTTE designated by Sri Lankan govt

14 individuals linked to LTTE designated by Sri Lankan govt

June 22, 2018   08:22 am

-

The Government has issued an extraordinary gazette notification listing the names of 14 individuals living overseas with links to the LTTE and banning them from entering Sri Lanka, by placing them in the list of designated persons. 

The amendment to the List of Designated persons under the United Nations Regulations No. 01 of 2012 has been made through a gazette issued by Secretary to the Defence Ministry, Kapila Waidyaratne.

Among the individuals included to the list are LTTE intelligence leaders ‘Seel Maran’, ‘Parathan’ and ‘Siranjeew Master’ as well as the terrorist organisation’s international financial leader Sivasubramaniyam Jeyaganesh a.k.a Ganesh.

Inclusions to list of designated persons:

  1. Nadaraja Sathyaseelan a.k.a Seel Maran
  2. Kamalasinham Arunakulasinham a.k.a Kamal
  3. Antonyrasa Antony Calistor a.k.a Parathan
  4. Sivasubramaniyam Jeyaganesh a.k.a Ganesh, a.k.a Samraj
  5. Ponnasami Paskaran a.k.a Jeyakaran
  6. Velaudan Pradeepkumar a.k.a Kaleeban
  7. Siwarasa Surendran a.k.a wadann
  8. Sivagurunadan Murugadas a.k.a Kadirawan
  9. Thirunilakandal Naguleshwaran a.k.a Pushpanadan
  10. Maheshwaran Ravichandran a.k.a Mendis, a.k,a Thirukkumaran
  11. Suresh Kumar Pradeepan
  12. Kandasamy Krishnamoorthi, a.k,a Moorthi
  13. Jeewarathnam Jeewakumar, a.k.a Siranjeew Master
  14. Tony Jihan Murugesapillai
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories