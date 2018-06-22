Investing in development of sports equally important as education  Akila

-

The investments carried out for the development of the country’s sports sector has equal importance to the investments on the education sector, says Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

The minister made these comments at a media briefing, held at Taj Samudra Hotel in Colombo, regarding the All Island School Relay Carnival 2018.

All Island School Relay Carnival 2018, organized by the Physical Education and Sports Branch of Ministry of Education, is slated to be held on 24th, 25th and 26th of this month at Vincent Dias ground in Badulla.

The Ministry of Education has issued a circular mandating all school children to pursue a sport at schools and launched several projects to encourage them to engage in sports, mentioned the Minister.

He points out that promoting the sports sector produces a healthy and robust future generation while serving to achieve sustainable development goals of the country.