Two nabbed with LTTE uniforms, flags and claymore explosives

Two individuals in possession of LTTE military uniforms, flags of the terrorist organization and a stock of claymore explosives have been arrested this morning (22) on the Oddusuddan road in Mullaitivu.

According to the police, the suspects were taken into custody in a sudden search carried out by the police, while the goods and the explosives were being transported in a three-wheeler.

There had been three suspects in the vehicle and one of them had managed to escape while the police was making the arrest.

The arrested suspects will be produced before the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court.

Oddusuddan police is conducting further investigations to uncover the reasons for transporting the said items and explosives.