Kosgoda Tharaka and 2 others arrested in hospital after Matara shooting

Three members of the criminal gang involved in today’s robbery at the jewellery shop in Matara, including underworld figure ‘Kosgoda Tharaka’, have been arrested after they were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The suspects were arrested after being admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital.

One of the suspects, Kosgoda Tharaka, is said to be an underworld figure wanted in connection with murders and several other crimes.