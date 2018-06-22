Kosgoda Tharaka and 2 others arrested in hospital after Matara shooting

June 22, 2018   03:12 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Three members of the criminal gang involved in today’s robbery at the jewellery shop in Matara, including underworld figure ‘Kosgoda Tharaka’, have been arrested after they were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. 

The suspects were arrested after being admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital. 

One of the suspects, Kosgoda Tharaka, is said to be an underworld figure wanted in connection with murders and several other crimes. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories