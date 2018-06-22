Gnanasara Thero granted bail

-

General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organisation Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero has been granted bail by the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.

He was ordered released on two personal bonds of Rs 500,000 each by the Homagama Magistrate Sudesh Ranatunga, who also barred Ven. Gnanasara Thero from leaving the country.

The magistrate ordered to notify the Immigration and Emigration Controller regarding the decision.

Ven. Gnanasara Thero was sentenced to 6 months of rigorous imprisonment on June 14, for threatening Sandya Ekneligoda, the wife of missing journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda within the Homagama court premises.

Attorneys representing the Thero filed an appeal challenging the verdict the very next day.

The appeal, which was slated to be taken up on Monday (18), had been postponed to today due to the absence of an official from the Attorney General’s Department for the hearing.

The BBS General Secretary was granted bail when the appeal was taken up for hearing today (22).

UPDATE (3.38pm) - Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero arrived at the Homagama Magistrate’s Court to furnish his bail order, Ada Derana reporter said.