Four suspects remanded over Kandy violence released on bail

-

Four suspects, arrested and remanded in connection with the violent incidents which took place in Kandy, have been released on bail.

The suspects were released on a cash bail of Rs 5,000 and personal bonds of Rs 500,000 each after being produced before the Teldeniya Magistrate’s Court.

One of the sureties in the personal bail bond requires a family member to be accountable for the suspect.

The Teldeniya Magistrate’s Court has taken over the passports of the suspects and ordered the rest of the suspects related to the incident to be further remanded until 6th of July.