Joint Opposition will not come to power in 2020 - Kavinda

June 23, 2018   04:13 pm

The Joint Opposition will not be able to come back to power in the year 2020, says UNP Parliamentarian Kavina Jayawardena. 

The reason was this, he said, was due to conflicting opinions among them.

Speaking to media in Ja-Ela, he said that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has one policy and the United National Party (UNP) another policy and that when two parties with two policies unite and govern the country, certain issues are bound to emerge. 

