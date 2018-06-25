Cannot solve all issues of education at once  Education Minister

Past governments haven’t provided lasting solutions for certain issues in the education system, says Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

For decades, various individuals have been following narrow political policies regarding the education in the country, pointed out the Minister.

He made these statements attending a ceremony held today (25), at the Education Ministry, to mark the promotion of 116 principals from Grade III to the Grade II.

He also stated that even the current government cannot solve all issues related to the education system at once.