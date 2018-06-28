Issue of passports resolved by next week

The issue regarding passports will be resolved by next week, stated the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

Recently, there was a shortage of passports issued for all countries, stated A. L. B. I Liyanaratna from the passport section of the Department.

There was a delay in getting down the passports for all countries, as there was a plan for issuing passports in a new style with the use of new technology, he further explained.

However, the cabinet paper to bring the passports has been approved and by next week, passports for all countries will be available, said Liyanaratna.

Meanwhile, the passports for Middle Eastern countries will be marked as for all countries for the time being, he stated.