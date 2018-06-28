Issue of passports resolved by next week

Issue of passports resolved by next week

June 28, 2018   02:01 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The issue regarding passports will be resolved by next week, stated the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

Recently, there was a shortage of passports issued for all countries, stated A. L. B. I Liyanaratna from the passport section of the Department.

There was a delay in getting down the passports for all countries, as there was a plan for issuing passports in a new style with the use of new technology, he further explained.

However, the cabinet paper to bring the passports has been approved and by next week, passports for all countries will be available, said Liyanaratna.

Meanwhile, the passports for Middle Eastern countries will be marked as for all countries for the time being, he stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories