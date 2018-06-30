President stresses importance of producing quality films and teledramas

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has emphasized the importance of implementing a methodology in producing quality films and teledramas which increase the taste for arts and aesthetics.

The President stated this at a meeting held with artistes at the President’s office on Friday (29).

The artistes acknowledged the President about the situation which has arisen in the industry due to the taxes introduced for films and teledrama industry.

It was also drawn attention towards modernizing the cinema halls island-wide since there are no modern cinema halls in outstation areas, the President’s Media Division said.

The President said that a program will be implemented to build at least a single cinema hall in every town in consultation with the provincial councils.

The impact upon the local Tele drama industry due to the influence of the foreign Tele dramas and the tax levied on them was discussed and it was suggested to establish a new fund to uplift the local Tele drama industry.

Thus a proposal regarding the act to be introduced regarding quality standards of Tele dramas and their regulatory and development methods was submitted to the President by actress Ms. Deepani Silva.

Ministers Wijeydasa Rajapakshe, Faiszer Musthapha, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Secretary to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, and other government officers and artistes were present in this event.