President promotes 5 Brigadiers and 34 Captains

President Maithripala Sirisena, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has promoted five senior Brigadiers of the Army to the rank of temporary Major General and 34 Captains to the rank of temporary Major.

“All those five Senior Officers while serving either as Support, Infantry or Service arms or in combat have played praiseworthy roles during Humanitarian Operations and rendered a yeoman service to the country in the fight against terrorism and separatism,” states a communiqué issued by the Military Secretariat.

Brigadier H.G.I Vidyananda of Sri Lanka Army Ordnance Corps (SLAOC), currently serving as Commander, Forward Maintenance Area (FMA) in Kilinochchi has accordingly been promoted to the rank of temporary Major General, effective from 16 May 2018. Prior to his Kilinochchi appointment, he served as the Commandant, Army School of Logistics (ASL) and held the appointment of Director, Directorate of Ordnance Services at the Army Headquarters (AHQ) and a number of other key appointments. He also served as Colonel, Administration & Quartering (Col-AQ) at the Security Force Headquarters - Jaffna and Colonel Ordnance, Directorate of Ordnance Services, AHQ.

Brigadier T.J Nanayakkara of Sri Lanka Engineers (SLE) who is serving as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 11 Division at present has been promoted to the rank of Major General effective from 16 May 2018. He has also served as the 56 Division, GOC, 54 Division, GOC and as Director, Army Recruitment, AHQ after his appointment as Brigadier General Staff at Security Force Headquarters - Mullaittivu and Commander, Area Headquarters, Mannar and Centre Commandant, Regimental Centre, Sri Lanka Engineers.

Brigadier D.M.W.W.W.M.R.B.M Daulagala of Gajaba Regiment (GR) who has also been promoted to the rank of temporary Major General effective from 16 May 2018, is currently serving as Director, Army Recruitment, AHQ. He has also held a number of key appointments as the in addition to appointments such as Colonel General Staff, Security Force Headquarters - East, Commander, 681 Brigade, GOC (Offg), 58 Division, GOC (Offg), 61 Division and GOC, 56 Division.

Brigadier S.K Thirunavukarasu of Sri Lanka Engineers (SLE), Director Rehabilitation of the Army is also among one who has also been promoted to the rank of temporary Major General, effective from 20 May 2018. He has also served as Commander, 653 Brigade, Director (Coordination), Office of the Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier General Staff, Security Force Headquarters - Jaffna, GOC, 55 Division, GOC, 51 Division and several other appointments before he was appointed the Director Rehabilitation at the Army Headquarters.

Brigadier P.R Wanigasooriya of Sri Lanka Artillery (SLA) Regiment who is serving currently as the GOC, 59 Division under the Security Force Headquarters - Mullaittivu has also been promoted to the temporary rank of Major General with effect from 16 June 2018. During his career, he has served as Chief Instructor, Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC), Commander, 653 Brigade, Director Training, AHQ, Director / Military Spokesman - Media Centre, Ministry of Defence and the Director Operations, Office of the Chief of Defence Staff (OCDS).