UNP has already decided on presidential candidate - Kavinda

MP Kavinda Jayawardena says that the United National Party (UNP) has already decided on its candidate for the presidential election in 2020.

Responding to questions from reporters following an event held in Wattala, he alleged that the Joint Opposition currently does not have a presidential candidate.

He said that Prasanna Ranatunga’s group is attempting to put Basil Rajapaksa as the candidate while Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila want Gotabaya Rajapaksa to contest the election.

Meanwhile the group of 16 SLFP MPs who left the government wants to keep the incumbent President in power and appoint Mahinda Rajapaksa the Prime Minister, he said.

However, the United National Party’s candidate has already been chosen and it will be revealed close to the presidential election in 2020, Jayawardena said.