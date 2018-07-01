Price of a plain tea reduced by Rs 5

Restaurant Owners Association of Sri Lanka has decided to bring down the price of a plain tea by Rs 5, with regard to the recent decision of the government to reduce the price of gas.

Accordingly, the price reduction will be effective from today (01), said its Chairman Asela Sampath during a media briefing.

While being grateful to the government regarding the price reduction of gas, they will also reduce the price of a rice packet by Rs 10 if the government controls the price of vegetables, he further stated.