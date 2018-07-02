There is only a principled criticism regarding the team of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, says Minister Duminda Dissanayake.

Minister Dissanayake made this comment attending a meeting.

The minister pointed out that the group of 16 who left the government didn’t work towards making President Maithripala Sirisena victorious; however they enjoyed all the privileges, taking up ministerial portfolios after he won.

He further said that there was no personal hatred against the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.