Theres only a principled criticism against Mahindas team  Duminda

July 1, 2018   11:54 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

There is only a principled criticism regarding the team of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, says Minister Duminda Dissanayake.

Minister Dissanayake made this comment attending a meeting. 

The minister pointed out that the group of 16 who left the government didn’t work towards making President Maithripala Sirisena victorious; however they enjoyed all the privileges, taking up ministerial portfolios after he won.

He further said that there was no personal hatred against the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

