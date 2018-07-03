AG asked to probe Vijayakalas statement and take action

AG asked to probe Vijayakalas statement and take action

July 3, 2018   04:46 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has informed the Attorney General to investigate whether State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran’s controversial statement has violated the Constitution or any laws and to take necessary legal action. 

A statement issued by the Officer of the Speaker stated that questions were raised during the Parliament session today (3) on what steps will be taken regarding certain comments made recently by the State Minister.

Several MPs had expressed the need for appropriate action with regard to this while also claiming that she has violated the MP’s oath under annex 7 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka. 

After taking into consideration the views expressed, the Speaker today proceeded to inform the Attorney General to investigate whether the State Minister’s relevant statement has violated any provisions in the Constitution or existing laws and to initiate appropriate legal action, the Speaker’s Office said. 

  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories