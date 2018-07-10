J. C. Alawathuwala and Lucky Jayawardena sworn in as State Minsters

Deputy Minister J. C Alawathuwala and State Minister Lucky Jayawardena have sworn in as state ministers before the President today (10), stated President’s Media Division.

Deputy Minister J. C. Alawathuwala has been appointed as the State Minister of home Affairs while Lucky Jayawardena was appointed as the State Minister of Urban Development and Water Supply.

Minister Alwathuwala has been acting as the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs before appointed as the State Minister, today.

Lucky Jayawardena was the State Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development in his previous appointment.