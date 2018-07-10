Fines for 33 traffic offences hiked from July 15

Spot fines imposed on 33 traffic offences will be increased from July 15 under the Motor Traffic Act.

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has amended the spot fines for the relevant motor traffic offences, said the police. Accordingly, spot fines for 33 motor traffic offences will be increased by 30-50 percent.



The relevant amendment of fines was announced on January 15, by an Extraordinary Gazette notification.

According to the police, charge sheets for the amended spot fines have already been printed and handed over to all police stations and new charge sheets will be issued with regard to the previous traffic offences that have already been produced before the court.

The amended spot fines are as follows:



Exceeding the speed limit - Rs 3000/-

Non-compliance with traffic rules/ Failure to obey directions and signals of police officers/ Not taking precautionary measure when parking a vehicle/ Instructing without an instructor’s License - Rs 2000/-

Excessive emission of noise from a vehicle/ Non-use of seat belts/ Not displaying the revenue license/ Using inappropriate signals when driving/ Failure to wear protective helmets/ Parking a vehicle on the road - Rs 1000/-