Nurses and Govt. Executives to launch protests today

July 11, 2018   09:57 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

A protest march demanding solutions for 6 issues in the nursing care service will be launched today (11), said All Ceylon Nurses’ Union (ACNU).

According to the National Organizer of ACNU, H.M.S.G. Mediwatte, the march will commence at 12 pm near the National Hospital, Colombo, and conclude at the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, All Island Service Executive Officers’ Joint Committee stated that executive officers of 19 government institutes will engage in a sick note campaign today. This is in regard to a disparity in salaries.

Committee Secretary H.A.L. Udayasiri said that a protest will also be launched at Pettah today.

