One dead, six injured in bus-lorry collision

One individual has been killed and six others injured in a collision involving a lorry and a bus in Puliyankulam area in Vavuniya, said the Puliyankulam police.

According to the police, the bus had been en route to Vavuniya from Kilinochchi when it collided with a lorry travelling in the opposite direction near the 198th Mile Post.

The number of casualties was less as there were only a few passesngers in the bus when it collided and the situation would have been more serious had there been more passengers inside the bus, said the police.

Six persons have sustained severe injuries in the accident and have been admitted to the Vavuniya General Hospital.

The accident had occurred due to the excessive speed of the bus, said the police.

Under the instructions of SP Jagath Fonseka, Puliyankulam police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.