Strong winds damage over 150 houses in Colombo District

At least 153 houses were damaged within in the Colombo District due to strong winds this morning (11), according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

DMCDeputy Director Pradeep Kodippili damages to houses by strong gust of winds have been reported from 8 major cities in the Colombo District.

He stated that 15 houses in Dehiwala, 75 houses in Homagama, 15 houses in Maharagama, 5 homes in Piliyandala, 15 in Kesbewa, 20 houses in Ratmalana, 7 houses in Moratuwa and one house in Kaduwela were partially damaged.

He stated that a special team including the Director General of the DMC has already commenced preparations for the valuation of the damages in order to provide compensation for the 153 houses.

However, while strong winds have not been reported from the other provinces in the country, the public is requested to remain cautious within the day.