Suspect arrested over Army Corporal shooting in Ratmalana

The Mirihana Special Crimes Investigation Unit has arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of an Army Corporal at Chakkindarama Road in Ratmalana.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that the suspect was arrested last night while in hiding in the Angunakolapelessa area.

The arrested suspect is a 31-year-old resident of Hokandara.

Police also found a firearm, 14 bullets and a magazine at a vehicle repair shop run by the suspect.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that the shooting had been carried out over an illicit affair.

The Army Corporal was shot and injured by a group of individuals who had arrived in a three-wheeler and on a motorcycle on June 25 at Chakkindarama Road in Ratmalana.

He was admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital with gunshot wounds.