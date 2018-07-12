Navy extend hospitality to Kataragama pilgrims

-

Lanka Navy has taken necessary measures to provide its warm hospitality to the devotees who keep on walking in the traditional foot pilgrimage (Pada Yathra) from Northern Province to Kataragama Devalaya.

Accordingly, under the guidance of the Commander Southeastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Ruwan Perera, naval personnel attached to SLNS Mahanaga located in Panama looked into the facilities of the pilgrims. The naval hospitality extension was initiated on 4th July.

As a gesture of Navy’s generosity, the pilgrims who were engaging in a strenuous journey across the country were provided with all necessary facilities including bottles of drinking water, food, dry ration and medical facilities.