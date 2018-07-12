Thieves break Buddha statue at Temple and make off with treasures

Treasures placed at the Mulagiri Rajamaha Viharaya, on Pelawatta-Hingurukaduwa road within the Buttala police division, have been stolen while damages have been caused to the head of the Buddha statue in the temple.

Following a complaint filed by the Chief Incumbent of Mulagiri Rajamaha Viharaya, Buttala police has arrested the person responsible for the theft, said Ada Derana reporter.

The suspect is 42-year-old resident in the Okkampitiya area.

He has confessed to selling the stolen treasures for Rs 30,000 to a jewellery shop in Wellawaya area.

Subsequently, the police have discovered the stolen treasures at the jewellery shop.

Information has been received that the suspect had purchased liquor worth Rs 10,000 from the sum he received upon selling the stolen treasures.

The suspect will be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court today (12) and Buttala police is carrying out further investigations with regard to the incident.