Thieves break Buddha statue at Temple and make off with treasures

Thieves break Buddha statue at Temple and make off with treasures

July 12, 2018   03:02 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Treasures placed at the Mulagiri Rajamaha Viharaya, on Pelawatta-Hingurukaduwa road within the Buttala police division, have been stolen while damages have been caused to the head of the Buddha statue in the temple.

Following a complaint filed by the Chief Incumbent of Mulagiri Rajamaha Viharaya, Buttala police has arrested the person responsible for the theft, said Ada Derana reporter.

The suspect is 42-year-old resident in the Okkampitiya area.

He has confessed to selling the stolen treasures for Rs 30,000 to a jewellery shop in Wellawaya area. 

Subsequently, the police have discovered the stolen treasures at the jewellery shop.

Information has been received that the suspect had purchased liquor worth Rs 10,000 from the sum he received upon selling the stolen treasures.

The suspect will be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court today (12) and Buttala police is carrying out further investigations with regard to the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories