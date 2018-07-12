23 injured after bus crashed into tree in Habaraduwa

July 12, 2018   04:38 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Twenty-three individuals, including several women, have sustained injuries in an accident that took place on the Galle-Matara main road in Habaraduwa today (12). 

A bus that has been transporting workers to Koggala Export Processing Zone has veered off the road and crashed into a tree, as the driver failed control its excessive speed, said the police.

The injured passengers were admitted to the Harabaduwa hospital and Karapitiya Teaching hospital.

The bus driver has been arrested and Habaraduwa police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

