Fifteen arrested at Gampola with heroin

July 14, 2018   04:43 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

On a mission by the Excise Department officials at Gampola, Kandy, 15 persons have been arrested for the possession of heroin.

This mission was conducted in parallel with the convention held on the theme of ‘a country free of drugs’ by the Presidential Task Force on Drug Prevention, said the Excise Department.

Reportedly, the arrested persons are of the ages 22 to 38 years and most are either have come back from working abroad or work on a daily wage basis.

After being produced at the Gampola Magistrate’s Court all except 2 suspects had been released on a fine of Rs 10,000 each, stated the Excise Department.

