SLPP will win now no matter how elections are held  Basil

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa says that, SLPP is ready to win, no matter what method is used to hold the upcoming Provincial Council elections.

He stated this at the occasion held at Rajarata for the commencement of the island wide series of public protests against the current government.

The island wide public protest series against the government commenced today (14), from the North Central province. The rally held at Kanduruwela was attended by many representatives of the Joint Opposition.