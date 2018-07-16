Development officer stabbed to death

July 16, 2018   12:48 pm

A development officer has been stabbed and killed by a group of unidentified individuals this morning at Werawatta in Anguruwatota.  

Police said that the murder had occurred at around 3.50am today (16) and that the deceased has been identified as a 35-year-old development officer attached to the Dodangoda Divisional Secretariat. 

Police are yet to identify the suspects involved or the motive behind the murder. 

The body has been placed at the Horona Hospital for the postmortem examination while Anguruwatota Police is conducting investigations.  

