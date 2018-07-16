New uniform for SLTB bus drivers and conductors from next year

A new uniform will be introduced for the bus drivers and conductors of Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) starting from next year, says the Minister of Civil Aviation and Transport Nimal Siripala de Silva.

He stated this joining the launch of the website created to book seats on the long-distance buses of the SLTB.

The Minister presided over the launch (16) which was held at the SLTB Central Bus Stand.

Accordingly, the general public will be able to book seats for the long-distance buses via the website - sltb.express.lk