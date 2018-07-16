Water supply to be suspended for 2 days in Matale

The water supply will be suspended in several areas in Matale for 48 hours, says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The water cut will be imposed from 8 a.m. tomorrow (17) to 9 a.m. on July 19.

Areas within the Matale Pradeshiya Sabha limits, areas from Rantota Junction of Matale Municipal Council limits to Pradeshiya Sabha limits of A-9 road, and nearby areas of Aluvihare Temple and Palapathwela town will be affected from the water cut.

According to the NWSDB, the reason for the water cut is the maintenance work on the water supply pipeline of Matale water supply scheme which belongs to the Kandy North area.