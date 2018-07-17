Four Indians arrested with over 36 kg of Kerala cannabis

-

Four Indian nationals have been arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy with 36.1 kg of Kerala cannabis in the sea area west of Analathivu island.

The stock of cannabis was taken into custody while it was being smuggled into Sri Lanka from India buy an Indian dhow.

The suspects were apprehended yesterday by a group of naval personnel onboard a Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command, during routine patrol, based on information received by the Navy.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Thiruvadanai in India and are aged 42, 31, 30 and 28.

The apprehended suspects along with cannabis and the dhow were handed over to the Kankesanthurai police for onward legal action, SLN media unit said.