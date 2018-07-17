Safety matches manufacturers protest in Kandy

-

Employees of approximately 11 safety matches manufacturing companies have launched a protest this morning (17) in front of the Kandy Clock Tower.

According to them, the government has failed to import gunpowder and other necessary chemicals required for manufacturing safety matches for almost 3 months.

Reportedly, they have informed the relevant authorities regarding the issue but the authorities have not responded to their request yet.

The protestors accuse the authorities for allegedly conspiring to shut down the safety matches industry in the country and preparing for the importation of safety matches.

Nearly 5,000 people have joined the protest and it had caused severe traffic congestion in the city of Kandy, said Ada Derana reporter.

The protest march had proceed towards the Kandy District Secretariat, added Ada Derana reporter.