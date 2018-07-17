The case against the former Sports Minister, Joint Opposition MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage is ordered to be taken up for hearing on October 10 by the Colombo High Court Judge Sampath Abeykoon.

The Court of Appeal had previously ordered to take up the case before a judge bench which does not include Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga.

The case will be taken up again for hearing before the High Court Judge Sampath Abeykoon on October 10 and the witnesses of the case were ordered to appear before the High Court.

The case was filed by the Attorney General against the MP under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, for allegedly purchasing a house worth Rs 27 million in Kinsey Road in Colombo using illegally earned money, while serving as a Minister under the former government.