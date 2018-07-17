A female Grama Niladhari has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a development officer in Werawatta area in Anguruwatota.

The said development officer was murdered yesterday (16) morning at a lodge in Werawatta area in Yala Junction, Anguruwatota.

The deceased was a 35-year-old development officer attached to the Dodangoda Divisional Secretariat, said the police.

The Grama Niladhari in question was arrested during the investigations carried out by the Anguruwatota police with regard to the incident.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the suspect, a 31-year-old resident of Dodangoda, had committed this murder due to an illicit affair.