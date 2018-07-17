Female Grama Niladhari arrested over development officers murder

Female Grama Niladhari arrested over development officers murder

July 17, 2018   06:40 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A female Grama Niladhari has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a development officer in Werawatta area in Anguruwatota.

The said development officer was murdered yesterday (16) morning at a lodge in Werawatta area in Yala Junction, Anguruwatota.

The deceased was a 35-year-old development officer attached to the Dodangoda Divisional Secretariat, said the police.

The Grama Niladhari in question was arrested during the investigations carried out by the Anguruwatota police with regard to the incident.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the suspect, a 31-year-old resident of Dodangoda, had committed this murder due to an illicit affair.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories