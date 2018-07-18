JVP protests increasing of fuel prices every two months

JVP protests increasing of fuel prices every two months

July 18, 2018   09:30 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Increase of the fuel prices every two months should be stopped immediately, says Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

JVP Provincial Councilor Samantha Vidyaratne stated that the public suffer great difficulties as the prices of essential goods including bus fares go up with the hikes in fuel prices.

JVP had organized protests in many areas, yesterday (17), against the bi-monthly increase of fuel prices. The Provincial Councilman made these comments at the protest held in Badulla.

