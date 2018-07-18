SLSFTA is more harmful than 1815 Kandy Convention  GMOA

The Sri Lanka Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) is more harmful for the country than the 1815 Kandy Convention, says that Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA).

Joining a discussion held in Colombo, representative of GMOA says that they are ready to engage in a strike against this agreement.

GMOA Secretary Haritha Aluthge says that the SLSFTA is more harmful and dangerous to the country than the Kandy Convention in 1815.

In the present day, countries in the world don’t capture other countries by showing off weapons; instead they do it through trade agreements, he pointed out.

He also said that the GMOA never gives up a fight they have started.

He says that this agreement should be defeated more fiercely than they defeated the SAITM issue and they are ready for a strike considering this as a matter of national importance.