Verdict on Gnanasara Theros case to be given on August 8

July 18, 2018   10:44 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Verdict on the Contempt of Court case against the Ven. Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero filed by the Attorney General’s Department will be given on the 8th of August.

The verdict will be delivered by judges Preethi Padman Surasena and Shiran Gunaratne of the Appeal Court.

Ven. Gnanasara Thero was sentenced to 6 months of rigorous imprisonment on June 14, for threatening Sandya Ekneligoda, the wife of missing journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda within the Homagama court premises.  

Attorneys representing the Thero filed an appeal challenging the verdict the very next day.

