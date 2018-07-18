Four including Makandure Madush accomplice Josa arrested

A close accomplice of Makandure Madush and 3 others have been arrested today (18) at Sihilelthenna in Welipenna, stated the Police Spokesperson.

The arrested made at the house of the 38 year old main suspect is a close accomplice named Joseph Kumara, also known as ‘Josa’.

The other arrested suspects are a 28 year old named Herath Mudiyanselage Lakshan Gunethileke, a 26 year old named Kannagara Koralage Navod Pramoditha and an 18 year old named Ponna Handilage Amith Prasad.

The police have also seized a 9 mm pistol, 10 live ammunition, a hired vehicle and 5 g of heroin found on the suspects.

The arrest has been made by the Law Enforcement Unit of the Kalutara Division, according to the Police Spokesperson.

The suspects will be presented at the Mathugama Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (19).