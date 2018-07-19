Fire breaks out in garment warehouse in Dompe

Fire breaks out in garment warehouse in Dompe

July 19, 2018   03:45 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A fire broke out, last evening (18), at the warehouse of a private textile factory in Lansiyahena area in Dompe, said Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, Horana and Gampaha Fire Brigades had managed to extinguish the fire along in a joint mission with the police and the residents of the area.

Ready-made garments, textiles and raw material used for sewing had been stored in the warehouse at the time of fire and the damage caused by the fire breakout has not yet been estimated.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electricity leakage, according to the Police.

Dompe police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

