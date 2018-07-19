Bail plea of Neomal Rangajeewa and Emil Ranjan rejected

An application seeking bail submitted by IP Neomal Rangajeewa and the former Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa has been rejected by the Colombo High Court.

The Colombo High Court Judge Champa Janaki Rajaratna rejected the bail application stating that granting bail to the suspects, while a lot of information is being revealed about the crime, might hinder the investigations.

Representing the defendant, President’s Counsel Shavindra Fernando stated that there is no evidence pointing that the suspects are connected to the murder of the inmates.

He also pointed out that there would be no public uproar even if the suspects are granted bail.

However, Deputy Solicitor General Madawa Tennakoon, speaking for the AG, stated that investigations have revealed information connecting the suspects to murder, conspiring to murder and aiding a murder. He further pointed out that granting bail at this point of the investigation will only hinder the investigation.

Considering all facts presented, High Court Judge Rajaratne rejected the bail application of the suspects.

IP Rangajeewa of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) was arrested by the CID on March 28 over the alleged killing of inmates at Welikada prison during the clashes in 2012.

Lamahewa, who was the then Prisons Superintendent in charge of the Magazine Prison and currently Prisons Commissioner (Rehabilitation), was arrested by CID at his official residence at No. 142, Baseline Road, Colombo 9 the following day.