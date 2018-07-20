Sri Lankan detained with gold worth over Rs 1.6 million

-

A Sri Lankan passenger has been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle gold jewellery worth over Rs 1.6 million into the country.

The passenger, a resident of Akurana, had arrived from Singapore at 1.55am today (20) and was apprehended by Customs Officials at the Green Channel of the Arrival Lounge of the airport.

He had attempted to smuggle a semi finished Gold Chain and a Bracelet weighing 252.73g valued at Rs 1,642,745.

The gold chain and bracelet were declared forfeit and a penalty of Rs 100,000 was imposed on the suspect, Sri Lanka Customs said.