Jeffrey Vandersay suspended for one year

Jeffrey Vandersay suspended for one year

July 20, 2018   11:37 pm

-

Jeffrey Vandersay has been given a one year suspension from all forms of international cricket, which will stand suspended for a one year period and was fined 20-pct from his annual contract fee for misconduct reported against the player during the concluded West Indies Tour.

Vandersay was imposed with the above punishment, following the player’s admission of guilt over the incident, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today.

SLC has also informed the player that during the period of serving the aforesaid suspended sentence, any breach of the contractual obligation shall be severely dealt with together with the suspension, the statement said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories