Jeffrey Vandersay suspended for one year

Jeffrey Vandersay has been given a one year suspension from all forms of international cricket, which will stand suspended for a one year period and was fined 20-pct from his annual contract fee for misconduct reported against the player during the concluded West Indies Tour.

Vandersay was imposed with the above punishment, following the player’s admission of guilt over the incident, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today.

SLC has also informed the player that during the period of serving the aforesaid suspended sentence, any breach of the contractual obligation shall be severely dealt with together with the suspension, the statement said.