Excise officers seize 50 barrels of ethanol

Three suspects have been arrested by Excise Officers with 50 barrels of ethanol which they had attempted to sell illegally to potential buyers.

In an operation carried out last night with the help of an undercover operative, Excise Department officers seized 15 barrels containing 3,000 litres of ethanol which were sold illegally and the lorry used to transport the barrels at Weligampitiya, Ja-Ela.

The manager who carried out the sale and the car he had arrived in was also taken into custody.

Based on the information uncovered after interrogating the suspect, another 35 barrels containing 7,000 litres of ethanol were found hidden in a container truck at Makandura, Kuliyapitiya.

In total some 10,000 litres of ethanol stored in 50 barrels were taken into custody by the Excide Department.

It has been uncovered that the ethanol stock in question had been imported into the country illegally and therefore was confiscated by Sri Lanka Customs and sold in an open auction.

The ethanol had been purchased from Sri Lanka Customs on the grounds that it would be used for the manufacture of thinner.

The department said that the ethanol seized could be used to manufacture illicit liquor worth between Rs 60 - 100 million and if used for that purpose would have caused Rs 33.6 million in excise duty to the government.