Three-wheeler drivers argument leads to murder in Dharga Town

A person has been killed after being attacked with a sharp object in Dharga Town, Aluthgama.

Police said that the murder was the result of an argument between two three-wheeler drivers in Dharga Town.

The victim was admitted to the Nagoda Hospital with critical injuries following the attack, however succumbed to injuries shortly after.

The deceased is a 36-year-old resident of Seenawatta in Aluthgama.

A resident of the same area has been arrested over the murder while he is to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court today (21).