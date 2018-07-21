Three-wheeler drivers argument leads to murder in Dharga Town
July 21, 2018 04:50 pm
A person has been killed after being attacked with a sharp object in Dharga Town, Aluthgama.
Police said that the murder was the result of an argument between two three-wheeler drivers in Dharga Town.
The victim was admitted to the Nagoda Hospital with critical injuries following the attack, however succumbed to injuries shortly after.
The deceased is a 36-year-old resident of Seenawatta in Aluthgama.
A resident of the same area has been arrested over the murder while he is to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court today (21).